MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor, 63, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. For complete obituary, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com. Ms. Agnor was born June 26, 1957, in Shreveport, LA, and died June 18, 2020.
Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor, 63, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. For complete obituary, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com. Ms. Agnor was born June 26, 1957, in Shreveport, LA, and died June 18, 2020.
MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lisa Elizabeth Parker Agnor, 63, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. For complete obituary, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com. Ms. Agnor was born June 26, 1957, in Shreveport, LA, and died June 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.