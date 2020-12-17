TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Littie Manning Richardson, 74, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church, Marshall. Interment, Liberty Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Richardson was born April 2, 1946, in Marshall, and died December 7, 2020.
Littie Manning Richardson
