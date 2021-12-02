Lloyd P Wright
DIANA — Lloyd Wright was born on February 2, 1924, in Harleton, Texas to Charles Wesley and Etta Samantha Wright. He passed away on November 30, 2021 in Tyler. Graveside service for Mr. Wright will be Saturday, December 4, 2:00 PM, at Eagle Creek Cemetery on Hwy 154 E., Harleton, Texas, Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
