LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Lois Allene Allred, 100, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery, Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Allred was born July 20, 1920, in Panola County, and died August 6, 2020.
Lois Allene Allred
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Lois Allene Allred, 100, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery, Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Allred was born July 20, 1920, in Panola County, and died August 6, 2020.
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Lois Allene Allred, 100, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Old Center Cemetery, Panola County. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Allred was born July 20, 1920, in Panola County, and died August 6, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.