LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for Lois Robertson Jimerson, 76, of Longview, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Jimerson was born July 30, 1944, in Rusk County, and died November 9, 2020.
Lois Robertson Jimerson
