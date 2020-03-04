CARTHAGE, TX Funeral services are scheduled for Lola Bell Bowens, 74, of Long Branch, Panola County, TX, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Long Branch. Interment, Corinth Cemetery, Long Branch, TX. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage, TX. Mrs. Bowens was born September 17, 1945, in Long Branch, TX, and died March 1, 2020.
Lola Bell Bowens
