Lonnie James Williams
MARSHALL Memorial service for Lonnie Williams, 67, of Marshall will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hayward - Stanmore Chapel, Marshall, TX. Mr. Williams was born July 28, 1954 in Shreveport, LA. He passed August 3, 2021.
