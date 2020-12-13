CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lonnie Odell Hodge, 52, of Gary, 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hodge was born May 20, 1968, in Houston, and died August 18, 2020.
Lonnie Odell Hodge
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lonnie Odell Hodge, 52, of Gary, 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hodge was born May 20, 1968, in Houston, and died August 18, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lonnie Odell Hodge, 52, of Gary, 12 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Gary. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hodge was born May 20, 1968, in Houston, and died August 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.