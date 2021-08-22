Lonnie Ray Curry
CARTHAGE — Private family service for Mr. Lonnie Ray Curry, 65, of Carthage, Texas will held at the Hawthorn Funeral Home chapel with Rev. David Gatlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Langley Cemetery. He was born October 26, 1955 In Carthage, Texas. He passed this life August 6, 2021 In Henderson, Texas.
