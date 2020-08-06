Lonnie Ray Goss
LOS ANGELES, CA Graveside services are scheduled for Lonnie Ray Goss, of Los Angeles, CA, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Woods. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Woods. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Goss was born July 28, 1936, and died July 20, 2020.
