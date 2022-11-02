Lonzo Jones
MARSHALL — Mr. Lonzo Jones, age 77, passed away on October 25, 2022. Mr. Jones was born October 14, 1945 in Marshall, TX. Visitation on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2pm at St. John Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
