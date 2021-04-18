Lorean Hurd Ford
DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS Graveside services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, TX at 2:00 p.m. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mrs. Ford was born August 22, 1946 and died April 14, 2021.
