MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lorena Hearne Kay, 96, of Marshall, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Algoma North Cemetery Pavilion. Interment, Algoma North Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Kay was born November 10, 1923, in Marshall, and died September 7, 2020.
Lorena Hearne Kay
