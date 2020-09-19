HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Lorene Heath, 96, of Naples, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Interment, Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Heath was born February 3, 1924, in Naples, and died September 16, 2020.
Lorene Heath
