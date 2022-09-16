Lorenza Deondra Andrews
ATLANTA — Graveside Service for Mr. Lorenza D. Andrews will be 12 Noon Saturday, September 17, 2022 At Pine Crest Cemetery, Atlanta, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 From 4:00p until 6:00p at Hendrix Temple Church of God In Christ, 618 Wade Street, Atlanta, TX
