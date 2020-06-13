SHREVEPORT Graveside services are scheduled for Lorenzo Anderson, of Shreveport, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Union Chapel Cemetery, Waskom. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Black's Funeral Chapel, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Anderson was born January 16, 1938, and died June 9, 2020.
Lorenzo Anderson
