MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Loretta Johnson Roach, 59, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church. Interment, Mack Johnson Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Roach was born April 13, 1960, in Marshall, and died December 31, 2019.
Loretta Johnson Roach
