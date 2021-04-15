Loretta Jones
TATUM A celebration of the life of Mrs. Loretta Jones, 85, of Tatum, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Tatum under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones passed from this life on April 11, 2021. She was born October 4, 1935.
