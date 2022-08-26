Loretta Stoker Gray
LONGVIEW — Loretta Gray of Hallsville, TX was born February 16, 1948, and God granted her heavenly rest August 23, 2022. A viewing is scheduled for Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Peoples Legacy Annex from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
