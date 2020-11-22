MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Lori Ford Evans, 59, of Marshall, 6 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Evans was born May 20, 1961, in Houston, and died November 20, 2020.
Lori Ford Evans
