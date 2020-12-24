CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Lorine Gipson, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Interment, Walker Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mrs. Gipson was born February 9, 1941, and died December 16, 2020.
Lorine Gipson
