Lorine Ruth (Bucksath) Cox
MARSHALL — Lorine Ruth (Bucksath) Cox, age 96, passed away on February 19, 2022. Mrs. Cox was born on June 21, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial Service on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Cypress Valley Bible Church at 1pm with a time of visitation to follow. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
