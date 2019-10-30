CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Lottie Lenore Sullivan, 110, of Carthage, 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Killeen Memorial Park Cemtery, Killeen. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Sullivan was born March 8, 1909, in Dennison Springs, and died October 28, 2019.
Lottie Lenore Sullivan
