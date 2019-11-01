OMAHA Memorial services are scheduled for Lottie Selena Campbell, 81, of Omaha, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Omaha First Baptist, Omaha. Interment, at a later date. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Campbell was born June 15, 1938, in Hattiesburg, MS, and died October 21, 2019.
Lottie Selena Campbell
OMAHA Memorial services are scheduled for Lottie Selena Campbell, 81, of Omaha, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Omaha First Baptist, Omaha. Interment, at a later date. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Campbell was born June 15, 1938, in Hattiesburg, MS, and died October 21, 2019.
