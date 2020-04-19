MARSHALL Private family graveside services are scheduled for Lou Ella Magana, 58, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Shiloh United Methodist Cemetery. Interment, Shiloh United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Magana was born August 9, 1961, in Linden, and died April 9, 2020.
Lou Ella Magana
