MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Lou Magaña, 58, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Magaña was born August 9, 1961, in Linden, and died April 9, 2020.
Lou Magaña
