Loudelle W. Parker
SHREVEPORT, LA — Loudelle Womack Parker passed away on Aug 16, 2021 at the age of 101 in Shreveport. She was born in Marshall, TX on June 5, 1920. Visitation begins at 9:30 am, Sat. Aug. 21, 2021, at the Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home until service time at 10. Burial will be at Algoma Cemetery. See Sullivan-funeralhome.com for full obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.