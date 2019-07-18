HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Louin Rousseau Brooks, 90, of Church Hill, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Brooks was born July 25, 1928, in Rusk County, and died July 16, 2019.
Louin Rousseau Brooks
HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Louin Rousseau Brooks, 90, of Church Hill, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Brooks was born July 25, 1928, in Rusk County, and died July 16, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.