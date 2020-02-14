TATUM Memorial services are scheduled for Louis Kelley, 84, of Tatum, 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Interment, 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Kelley was born January 6, 1936, and died February 12, 2020.
Louis Kelley
TATUM Memorial services are scheduled for Louis Kelley, 84, of Tatum, 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Interment, 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Kelley was born January 6, 1936, and died February 12, 2020.
TATUM Memorial services are scheduled for Louis Kelley, 84, of Tatum, 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Interment, 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church- Lakeport. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Kelley was born January 6, 1936, and died February 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.