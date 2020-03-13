FT. WORTH Graveside services are scheduled for Louis Minniefield, 90, of Jefferson, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Minniefield was born May 12, 1929, in Jefferson, and died March 10, 2020.
Louis Minniefield
