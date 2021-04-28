Lt Col Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr, US Army Retired
KARKACK, TX Services for Lt Col Mead Rex Bramlett, Sr, US Army Ret to be on Thu, 04/29/2021 at 2 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Interment at Andrews Cem. Visitation to be Wed, 04/28/2021 from 5- 7 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home. He was born 09/06/1933 and passed 04/21/2021.
