TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Lucile Hooks Duffey, 88, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Franklin Street Church of Christ. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Duffey was born October 7, 1930, in Pittsburg, and died September 4, 2019.
Lucile Hooks Duffey
