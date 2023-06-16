Lucille C. Fullilove
MARSHALL — Services for Lucille C. Fullilove, will be Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Sacred Funeral Home, 1395 N. Hwy 67 S., Cedar Hill, Tx. 75104. Lucille Fullilove, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born Feb. 8, 1932.
