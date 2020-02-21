MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Lucille Sparks-Johnson Clark, 70, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Clark was born June 19, 1949, in Scottsville, and died February 3, 2020.
Lucille Sparks-Johnson Clark
