Lucy “Genny” Virginia Alfia
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Lucy Virginia “Genny” Alfia, 84, of Jefferson will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
