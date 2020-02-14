CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lula Mae Mathews, 90, of Carthage, 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Mathews was born July 14, 1929, in Galloway Community of Panola County, and died February 12, 2020.
