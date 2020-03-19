FRISCO Graveside services are scheduled for Lula Rolla, of The Colony, 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hope Springs Cemetery, Harleton. Interment, Hope Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Rolla was born April 5, 1935, and died March 10, 2020.
Lula Rolla
