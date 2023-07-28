Lurlean Washington
HOUSTON — Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment; New Zion Cemetery, Jefferson, TX. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Washington was born August 18, 1930, and died July 23, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.