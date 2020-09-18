DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Luster Dunn McGlothin, 90, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. McGlothin was born June 30, 1930, in Marshall, and died September 14, 2020.
Luster Dunn McGlothin
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Luster Dunn McGlothin, 90, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. McGlothin was born June 30, 1930, in Marshall, and died September 14, 2020.
DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Luster Dunn McGlothin, 90, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. McGlothin was born June 30, 1930, in Marshall, and died September 14, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.