Luther Emmett Porter, Jr.
MARSHALL — Luther Emmett Porter, Jr. left earth for an eternity in Heaven, on March 22, 2022 at the age of 88. Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 5 -7:00 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Park.
