Lynda Beth Weaver
KARNACK Lynda Beth (Finklea) Weaver, age 81, passed away on June 11, 2021. Mrs. Weaver was born on February 24, 1940 in Marshall, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with a time of visitation to follow the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
