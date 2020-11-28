SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Lynette O'Conor, 81, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. O'Conor was born July 24, 1939, in Merryville, and died November 25, 2020.
Lynette O'Conor
SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Lynette O'Conor, 81, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. O'Conor was born July 24, 1939, in Merryville, and died November 25, 2020.
SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Lynette O'Conor, 81, of Shreveport, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Colonial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. O'Conor was born July 24, 1939, in Merryville, and died November 25, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.