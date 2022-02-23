Lynette Preston
JEFFERSON — Lynette Preston, age 83, passed away on February 18, 2022. Mrs. Preston was born on July 5, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. Graveside Service on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2pm at New Prospect Cemetery in Jefferson, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
