MARSHALL, TX — Lynn Dale Ham was born on October 15, 1930 in Holcomb, Missouri to the late Calyou Franklin Ham and Eula Agnes Mead Ham. He passed away on October 1, 2022 in Portageville, Missouri. Services to Celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
