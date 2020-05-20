CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lynork Jinks, Sr., 71, of San Francisco, Ca, formerly of Beckville, 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jinks, Sr. was born September 20, 1948, in Beckville, and died May 12, 2020.
Lynork Jinks, Sr.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lynork Jinks, Sr., 71, of San Francisco, Ca, formerly of Beckville, 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jinks, Sr. was born September 20, 1948, in Beckville, and died May 12, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Lynork Jinks, Sr., 71, of San Francisco, Ca, formerly of Beckville, 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jinks, Sr. was born September 20, 1948, in Beckville, and died May 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.