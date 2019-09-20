JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Mable L Hunter, 95, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church. Interment, Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Hunter was born September 23, 1923, in Jefferson, and died September 14, 2019.
Mable L Hunter
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Mable L Hunter, 95, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church. Interment, Lewis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Hunter was born September 23, 1923, in Jefferson, and died September 14, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.