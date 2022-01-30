Mac McKellar
CARTHAGE, TX — Reuben Walter “Mac” McKellar, Jr., 77, of Carthage, TX. , passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Carthage. He was born on Dec. 20, 1944, in Monroe, LA. Funeral service : 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
