Mack Monday
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Mack Monday, 81, of Kilgore were held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 4 P.M. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Darwood Galaway and Rev. Shawn Heatherly officiated. Graveside service were held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 11 A.M. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. Read full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
