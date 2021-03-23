Services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Madison Starr Davis
HUGHES SPRINGS Madison Starr Davis, 24, of Dangerfield, Texas passed away March 18, 2021. Mrs. Davis was born October 1, 1996.
Services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
