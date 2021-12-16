Mae Lois Green
LINDEN — Services for Mrs. Mae Green, 74, of Linden, will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Ms. Green will lie in state from 10:00AM until 6:00PM Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.